Shohei Ohtani to miss first Dodgers spring training game, still on track for Opening Day

Turns out we’ll have to wait just a little longer to see Shohei Ohtani play his first game in a Dodgers uniform. According to manager Dave Roberts, the two-way superstar will not play in L.A.’s first spring training game on Thursday — not because of any kind of setback, but simply because he’s not quite ready to hit in games yet as he continues to rehab from last year’s elbow surgery.

Per the Associated Press:

“He’s a lot further along than I think any of us — maybe not named Shohei — would have expected,” Roberts said on Saturday. “He’s worked really hard, very diligent in his work, so he’s ahead of schedule. “What that means as far as when he’s going to play in a Cactus League game, I don’t know that answer. But it just seems like every single day, he keeps better and feels real good.”

We’ve already seen Ohtani take batting practice on the field this spring, but he’s yet to face live pitching — he’ll likely progress to live BP in the coming days before appearing in a game. It’s also worth noting that the Dodgers are a bit ahead in their spring training routine; because they’ll kick off the regular season a week earlier than most, facing the San Diego Padres in the Seoul Series on March 20 and 21, they’ll begin their Cactus League schedule a few days early as well. (Ohtani has already said he plans to be in the lineup for each of the Seoul games.)

Ohtani, 29, joined the Dodgers on a record 10-year, $700 million contract over the winter. The contract includes heavy deferrals that lower the present day value to $460 million or so and will only pay Ohtani $2 million per year for the next 10 years. He reportedly makes $50 million a year through endorsements, and insisted on the contract structure so the Dodgers had money left to improve the rest of the roster. Soon after signing Ohtani, the Dodgers inked Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million contract.

Last year, Ohtani authored a .304/.412/.654 batting line with an American League-leading 44 home runs. He also threw 132 innings with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts before his elbow began to act up, but he still coasted to his second AL MVP award while becoming the first player in history to be named MVP unanimously twice.