Astros manager Joe Espada provides clarity on Josh Hader’s role for 2024 season

When the Astros landed Josh Hader on a five-year, $95 million deal last month, we largely praised the move, viewing it as a way for GM Dana Brown to aggressively upgrade a roster that didn’t have a ton of other areas of need. But it also raised a major question: Given the presence of incumbent All-Star closer Ryan Pressly, just who would new manager Joe Espada hand the ninth inning to? Would he stay loyal to Pressly, or take a cold, hard look at the numbers and go with the better pitcher in Hader? Or would he punt the question entirely, playing matchups rather than using a designated closer?

Turns out, it took all of one day of Astros camp to give us an answer. Espada met with reporters on Wednesday morning and wasted little time shedding light on his bullpen pecking order: It’s Hader, and then it’s everyone else.

Espada met with Josh Hader and Ryan Pressly on Tuesday and said Hader would be his closer. “Hader will pitch the ninth inning if both guys are available,” he said. pic.twitter.com/WCc17WGeT1 — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) February 14, 2024

It’s hard to be too surprised here. Houston just handed Hader nearly nine figures, after all, and Hader has grown accustomed to — and spoken out in favor of — a set role in the ninth. And for as great as Pressly’s been over the last few years, racking up a 2.99 ERA and an 11.3 K/9 with 102 saves since stepping into the closer’s role in 2020, the fact remains that he’s still a class below Hader.

Yes, Hader took a slight step back in 2023, with slight declines in fastball velocity and K rate ... and he still posted a 1.28 ERA and 85 Ks in 56.1 innings for the Padres. It’s no slight against Pressly to say that Hader is the clear-cut top option in high-leverage situations in 2024, especially considering how much the Astros have invested in making a run at a title with Alex Bregman set to hit free agency and Justin Verlander about to turn 41. The only question was what sort of strategy Espada might use to close out games, and befitting a man who’s been sitting at Dusty Baker’s right hand in Houston, he appears to prefer a traditional approach.

For fantasy purposes, this news offers some much-appreciated clarity as we enter draft season. With a current ADP of 56 — around the middle of the fifth round in 12-team leagues — Hader was already one of the first relievers off the board, a sign that most owners were treating him as Houston’s closer. Now, we can make that official, while Pressly’s stock should plummet. The righty still has value in deeper and AL-only leagues — not to mention leagues that include holds, which he should get more than his fair share of as the setup man on a very good team — but he can be safely disregarded in most standard formats.