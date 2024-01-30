Vladimir Guerrero Jr. revealed as MLB The Show 24 cover athlete

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been revealed as the chosen cover athlete for MLB The Show 24. He is the latest athlete to grace the cover after Jazz Chisholm was on the cover last year, and Shohei Ohtani held the honor in 2022. The game will be available on PS4/PS5, Xbox One/X/S, and the Nintendo Switch. MLB the Show 24 is scheduled to release on March 19.

Guerrero Jr. has been in the majors with the Toronto Blue Jays for the last five years. He has switched between third base, first base and the team’s designated hitter. Guerrero Jr.’s best season came in 2021 when he hit .311 with 29 doubles, one triple, 48 home runs and 111 RBI in 161 games, but he hasn’t been able to sustain that production. He is a bit of an odd choice for this season as he slashed .264/.345/.444 last season with 30 doubles, 26 home runs and 94 RBI in 156 games. Sure, Guerrero Jr. won the 2023 Home Run Derby, but it seemed like the reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuna would have been the choice or even AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole.

Cover Athlete Curse?

It’s up to you if you want to believe in video game curses, but the most well-known is the Madden curse. There was a good 10-year stretch where it seemed like if you were named as the cover athlete, you were doomed to have a down year or suffer an injury. It hasn’t held true recently, but is there any recent curse with athletes that have been on the cover of MLB the Show?

Jazz Chisholm (2023)

Chisholm was a surprising cover athlete choice for last year. He is a very likeable and talented player, but he didn’t exactly have the resume as Ohtani the prior season. In 2022, Chisholm played in only 60 games and hit .254 with 10 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs with 45 RBI. Last year Chisholm was converted to a center fielder and picked up the new position well. He played in 97 games and had 12 doubles, two triples, and 19 home runs with 51 RBI while slashing .250/.304/.457. I wouldn’t call it a cursed season, but more than he was chosen for his vibe as a fan favorite rather than the stats he had at that point in his career.

Shohei Ohtani (2022)

Ohtani was an obvious choice for the cover athlete after the successful 2021 season. This was his first AL MVP season and he was named an All-Star and also won the Silver Slugger and Edgar Martinez (best DH) Awards. Ohtani came to the plate in 155 games and hit .257 with 26 doubles, eight triples and 46 home runs. The two-way player pitched in 23 games and tallied a 9-2 record with a 3.18 ERA.

While on the cover, Ohtani pitched in 28 games with a 15-9 record and a 2.33 ERA. He hit in 157 games and slashed .273/.356/.519 with 30 doubles, six triples, and 34 home runs with 95 RBI.

Fernando Tatis (2021)

Tatis was named the cover athlete in 2021 after just two years in the league. The 2020 season was shortened to 60 games due to COVID-19, and the San Diego Padres utility man played in 59 of them. He hit 11 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs with 45 RBI and slashed .277/.66/.571. Tatis improved the year that he was the cover athlete. He hit .282 with 31 doubles, 42 home runs and 97 RBI over 130 games. If there is a curse, it may end up coming a year after they were on the cover, as he missed the entirety of the 2022 season between injuries and a PED suspension.