Which players are on the ballot for the 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame?

We go over the ballot for the 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement on Tuesday.

By Chris Landers
Adrian Beltre walks off the mound after throwing the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 2 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network. As always, players on the ballot will need at least 75% of the votes in order to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. If a player does not reach that threshold, they’ll be on the ballot again next year as long as they receive at least 5% of the vote. Here we’ll go over the ballot and see who has the best shot at making it in for 2024.

2024 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Returning players

Bobby Abreu

2022 result: 15.4%
Year on ballot: Fifth

Carlos Beltran

2022 result: 46.5%
Year on ballot: Second

Mark Buehrle

2022 result: 10.8%
Year on ballot: Fourth

Todd Helton

2022 result: 72.2%
Year on ballot: Sixth

Torii Hunter

2022 result: 6.9%
Year on ballot: Fourth

Andruw Jones
2022 result: 58.1%
Year on ballot: Seventh

Andy Pettitte

2022 result: 17%
Year on ballot: Sixth

Manny Ramirez

2022 result: 33.2%
Year on ballot: Eighth

Alex Rodriguez

2022 result: 35.7%
Year on ballot: Third

Francisco Rodriguez

2022 result: 10.8%
Year on ballot: Second

Jimmy Rollins

2022 result: 12.9%
Year on ballot: Third

Gary Sheffield

2022 result: 55%
Year on ballot: 10th

Omar Vizquel

2022 result: 19.5%
Year on ballot: Seventh

Billy Wagner

2022 result: 68.1%
Year on ballot: Ninth

First-year players

José Bautista
Adrián Beltré
Bartolo Colon
Adrián González
Matt Holliday
Victor Martinez
Joe Mauer
Brandon Phillips
José Reyes
James Shields
Chase Utley
David Wright

