Which players are on the ballot for the 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame?

The 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network. As always, players on the ballot will need at least 75% of the votes in order to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. If a player does not reach that threshold, they’ll be on the ballot again next year as long as they receive at least 5% of the vote. Here we’ll go over the ballot and see who has the best shot at making it in for 2024.
2024 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
Returning players
Bobby Abreu
2022 result: 15.4%
Year on ballot: Fifth
Carlos Beltran
2022 result: 46.5%
Year on ballot: Second
Mark Buehrle
2022 result: 10.8%
Year on ballot: Fourth
Todd Helton
2022 result: 72.2%
Year on ballot: Sixth
Torii Hunter
2022 result: 6.9%
Year on ballot: Fourth
Andruw Jones
2022 result: 58.1%
Year on ballot: Seventh
Andy Pettitte
2022 result: 17%
Year on ballot: Sixth
Manny Ramirez
2022 result: 33.2%
Year on ballot: Eighth
Alex Rodriguez
2022 result: 35.7%
Year on ballot: Third
Francisco Rodriguez
2022 result: 10.8%
Year on ballot: Second
Jimmy Rollins
2022 result: 12.9%
Year on ballot: Third
Gary Sheffield
2022 result: 55%
Year on ballot: 10th
Omar Vizquel
2022 result: 19.5%
Year on ballot: Seventh
Billy Wagner
2022 result: 68.1%
Year on ballot: Ninth
First-year players
José Bautista
Adrián Beltré
Bartolo Colon
Adrián González
Matt Holliday
Victor Martinez
Joe Mauer
Brandon Phillips
José Reyes
James Shields
Chase Utley
David Wright