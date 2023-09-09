Brewers vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

The New York Yankees will look to keep their faint playoff hopes alive as they square off against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second game of a three-game weekend set. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Bally Sports Wisconsin in the Brewers market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. Lefty Wade Miley (7-4, 3.33 ERA) will get the ball for the visitors, while New York counters with Michael King (4-5, 2.88).

Milwaukee continues to hold off the Cubs atop the NL Central, with Friday’s win moving them three games ahead. The top of the Brewers’ rotation should scare just about anyone in the NL, as Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta and Corbin Burnes are capable of carrying a team through multiple postseason series, but questions still remain about the depth beyond them — and, more importantly, whether Milwaukee can actually score enough to support their star pitchers. Christian Yelich and William Contreras are the only two Brewers regulars with an OPS above league average.

After perking up a bit over the past few days, New York is now back below .500 after consecutive dispiriting losses — and at eight games back, their Wild Card hopes have all but flatlined. The Yankees need every win they can get, which means that rotation fill-ins like King (who’s been very good since transitioning from the bullpen) will have to come up big with Nestor Cortes out and Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino still struggling. The offense got a shot in the arm with the promotion of top prospects like Jasson Dominguez and Everson Pereira, but it’ll go as far as the core of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres can carry it.

The Yankees enter as -142 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Brewers at +120. The run total is set at 9.

Brewers vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Wade Miley vs. Michael King

First pitch: 2:05 p.m. ET

TEAM local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

TEAM local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -142, Brewers +120

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can also stream the game via MLB.tv or the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need an MLB.tv subscription. If you don’t have an MLB.tv subscription to access the live stream, you can get a free trial to stream the game.