Padres vs. Astros: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the San Diego Padres (66-75) and Houston Astros (80-61), with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Lefty Blake Snell (12-9, 2.50 ERA) will step on the bump for the Friars and go up against ‘Stros righty Hunter Brown (10-10, 4.53 ERA).

San Diego is kickstarting a nine-game road trip tonight and its last hope of possibly creeping back into the NL Wild Card race hinges on racking up several victories during this swing. The Padres didn’t help their cause earlier in the week when dropping two of three to the Phillies at home. Not even the usually reliable Michael Wacha could stand tall in a 5-1 loss in the series finale on Wednesday.

Houston is back on top of the AL West standings and is riding high after thoroughly humiliating Texas in a three-game sweep earlier in the week. The Astros torched the Rangers pitching staff, outscoring their in-state rivals 39-10. Houston enters the weekend a half-game up on Seattle and three games ahead of Texas.

The Astros check in as a -135 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Padres +114 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

Padres vs. Astros

Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Hunter Brown

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: N/A

Astros local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Astros -135, Padres +114

To watch Friday’s Padres-Astros matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.