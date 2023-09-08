Cardinals vs. Reds: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals (61-79) and the Cincinnati Reds (73-69), with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. This will be a battle of rookie lefties as Drew Rom (0-2, 7.24 ERA) for the Cards will go up against Andrew Abbott (8-4, 3.22 ERA) for the Reds.

St. Louis has actually had a good week so far and are coming off a surprising series victory over Atlanta. The Cardinals blasted the Braves for 10+ runs in the first two games of the series before dropping the series finale in an 8-5 setback. The team sits 11 games behind the Diamondbacks for the final NL Wild Card spot, and while there is faint hope for the postseason, they would have to go on an absolute tear from here on out.

Cincinnati also picked up a big series victory this week, taking two of three off Seattle at home. The Reds took the first two games of the interleague series before dropping Wednesday’s finale 8-4. The Reds sit just a half game back of the aforementioned Diamondbacks in the NL Wild Card standings and are currently tied with the Marlins.

Cincy enters this one as a -120 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Cardinals +100 underdogs. The total is set at 10.5.

Cardinals vs. Reds

Pitchers: Drew Rom vs. Andrew Abbott

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: N/A

Reds local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Reds -120, Cardinals +100

To watch Friday’s Cardinals-Reds matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.