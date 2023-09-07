Stephen Strasburg’s retirement ceremony cancelled amid reported contract dispute

When reports surfaced last month that Nationals legend Stephen Strasburg planned to retire from baseball for good, the news was met with an outpouring of both praise for Strasburg’s often-underrated career and well-wishes as he attempts to overcome the nerve damage that has significantly impacted his life over the past couple of years. A press conference was scheduled for early September, in which Washington would retire Strasburg’s number and the baseball world would get to say its goodbyes to one of the seminal players of his generation.

Except, well, it appears the story isn’t so simple. Apparently Strasburg’s retirement presser is now off, with Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reporting that the right-hander and the Nats are currently mired in a contract dispute:

Developing story: Stephen Strasburg’s retirement press conference slated for Saturday has been cancelled, multiple sources say. The plan was to honor him and retire his number but the Nationals have changed course. — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) September 7, 2023

Even worse, Ghiroli reports that the Nationals are attempting to get out of paying Strasburg the full amount remaining on the seven-year, $245 million deal he signed prior to the 2020 season — despite assuring the righty that they’d honor his contract should he decide to retire:

It was the Nationals who approached Strasburg about retiring and paying him the full amount of his contract, sources briefed on the matter say. The team wants to change the terms. https://t.co/gm6tz3fZE9 — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) September 7, 2023

Obviously we’re going to have to wait for more information to come out before we know what’s really going on here, as neither the Nats nor Strasburg have offered any sort of official comment. But it certainly doesn’t seem like a good look for the Nationals and owner Mark Lerner. It’s understandable that the team would want to get out from under (or at least defer) some of the money they owe Strasburg, who’s pitched just 31.1 innings over the past three-plus seasons. But telling a player you’ll honor their full contract if they retire — especially a player who’s gone through the health problems Strasburg has gone through of late, impacting not just his ability to throw a baseball but his ability to live a normal life — only to renege on that offer weeks later when the ball has already begun rolling is a low move.

Per The Athletic, no financial details were discussed when the Nationals approached Strasburg about retiring earlier this summer. The righty’s contract is fully guaranteed, and the team does not have medical insurance that might defray some of the cost (which isn’t as damning as it might seem at first glance, considering how much a policy for someone with Strasburg’s injury history would have cost at the time he signed).

If Washington does indeed want to rework the terms of that contact and come to some sort of settlement, that’s well within their rights — just as it’s well within Strasburg’s rights to say no, and to continue trying to pitch for the duration of the deal. Given how poorly previous rehab efforts have gone, it seems unlikely we’ll ever see the former No. 1 overall pick on a mound again, but it’s also understandable if he doesn’t want to retire and forfeit the money he’s owed.