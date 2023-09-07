Yankees vs. Tigers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

The suddenly resurgent New York Yankees will look to make it five wins in a row as they take on the Detroit Tigers in the final game of a three-game set. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Bally Sports Detroit in the Tigers market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. It’ll be a battle of lefties on the mound, with Eduardo Rodriguez (10-7, 3.11 ERA) getting the ball for Detroit and Carlos Rodon (2-4, 5.70) going for New York.

Detroit is in the midst of yet another rebuilding year, but they’ve remained surprisingly competitive this year, and if you squint, you can see the outline of the next contending Tigers team. The trio of Riley Greene (currently on the IL), Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter are a big reason for that, forming a respectable heart of the order in support of promising young pitchers like Tarik Skubal, Reese Olson, Alex Faedo and Matt Manning Manning. Despite dropping the first two games in New York, Detroit sits at 63-76 on the year, only 3.5 back of the Guardians for second in the AL Central.

Maybe the Yankees’ Wild Card hopes aren’t dead after all? This recent hot streak has New York now just 6.5 games back of a Wild Card spot at 70-69, and the play of several recently recalled prospects — notably outfielder Jasson Dominguez — is giving this team some reason for optimism for 2024 and beyond. The lineup is still reliant on inconsistent veterans like Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu, but it’s not unthinkable that this team could keep stacking wins with a favorable September schedule.

The Yankees enter as -162 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Tigers at +136. The run total is set at 8.5.

Tigers vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Carlos Rodon

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Yankees -162, Tigers +136

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can also stream the game via MLB.tv or the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need an MLB.tv subscription. If you don’t have an MLB.tv subscription to access the live stream, you can get a free trial to stream the game.