Jasson Dominguez smokes 110-mph line drive for first Yankee Stadium home run

Jasson Dominguez continues to be out of this world in his brief Yankees career (sorry, we had to). Martian jokes aside, New York’s top prospect was at it again on Wednesday night, launching his first career homer at Yankee Stadium — and his third in just his first five Major League games.

Out of this world? Out of the park. Jasson Dominguez with a 110.2 mph line drive that clears the right-field wall for career HR No. 3, his first in pinstripes. pic.twitter.com/wHEgZJvQci — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) September 7, 2023

Sure, a bit of a Yankee Stadium special, but hey, that’s where the Yankees hope Dominguez will be calling home for a long time. (And 110.2 mph off the bat is still nothing to sneeze at.) The 20-year-old — rated the No. 75 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline — entered Wednesday’s game with four hits in his first 17 big-league at-bats, but three of those had already gone for extra bases, showcasing the tremendous strength and athleticism that’s had scouts drooling ever since the Yankees signed him for more than $5 million out of the Dominican Republic.

That once-stratospheric hype had cooled a bit over the last couple years — inevitable, really, given that hardly anyone could live up to the expectation of being the next Mickey Mantle or Mike Trout — but Dominguez has looked every bit like a future middle-of-the-lineup masher the Yankees had hoped for so far.

Jasson Domínguez is the youngest player since at least 1901 to homer in at least 3 of his 1st 5 career games https://t.co/LX6pmbBNyD — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 7, 2023

Dominguez and the Baby Bombers continue to inject some life into what had been a moribund New York team; the Yankees entered Wednesday having won four in a row and seven of 10, and they have a chance with a win tonight to climb back over the .500 mark for the first time since August 14. In addition to Dominguez’s big-time power, young talent like Oswald Peraza, Everson Pereira and Austin Wells have all made their marks in recent days, keeping the team’s faint AL Wild Card hopes alive — and providing some much-needed optimism for 2024 and beyond.