Report: Diamondbacks to promote top prospect Jordan Lawlar for MLB debut

As they continue their quest to snag an unlikely NL Wild Card spot, the Arizona Diamondbacks are set to play one heck of a trump card as the season hits its home stretch: Per a report from Nick Piecoro, the team is reportedly set to call up shortstop Jordan Lawlar — one of the very best prospects in all of baseball — for his MLB debut.

It’s a move that’s been in the works for the last few days, if not weeks, as Arizona tries to close in on a postseason berth. The team promoted Lawlar to Triple-A last month, and had recently started cross-training the shortstop at third base — making him a better fit for the Major League roster, with Geraldo Perdomo currently at short but neither Emmanuel Rivera nor Evan Longoria offering much at the hot corner. After a win over the Rockies on Wednesday afternoon, Arizona sits just a half-game back of the Reds — and tied in the loss column — for the NL’s third and final Wild Card spot. And with a trip to Wrigley Field on tap this weekend that figures to go a long way in determining the D-backs’ playoff fate, there’s no better time to call up MLB Pipeline’s No. 10 overall prospect.

The sixth overall pick in the 2021 draft, Lawlar has been ticketed for stardom since pretty much the moment he set foot on a professional field — he slashed .351/.447/.603 with 22 extra-base hits in 44 games at Single-A in 2022, impressing the D-backs enough that they gave him looks at both High-A and Double-A before season’s end. The 21-year-old conquered the high Minors with ease this year, posting an .840 OPS with 15 homers and 33 steals in a repeat stint in Amarillo before hitting a blistering .358/.438/.612 in his first 16 games at Triple-A.

Lawlar’s picture would be in the dictionary next to “five-tool player”, a 6’1, 190-pound dynamo who’s a terror at the plate and on the bases (as those gaudy steals totals would suggest). But unlike a lot of remarkable athletes who get drafted straight out of high school, his hit tool is also pretty advanced: He walked at least 10% of the time at all three full-season stops in 2022 despite being significantly younger than his competition, spraying line drives all over the place and showing off line-to-line power. He’s still a bit raw in the field, but no one questions that he has the physical ability to handle shortstop in the Majors — and if he checks that box, there really won’t be much of anything he can’t do.

Even if he does wind up somewhere else on the infield, it seems likely given his improvement over the last couple of years that Lawlar will hit enough to get his considerable raw power and athleticism into games. For the Diamondbacks, this move is a no-brainer, a chance to both give their middling lineup a jolt and give one of their top prospects a taste of the Majors without burning his rookie eligibility. There are plenty of Minor League talents who could swing the playoff race with a September call-up, but it’s hard to think of one with a higher ceiling.