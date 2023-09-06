Yankees vs. Tigers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

Winners of four in a row and seven of their last 10, the suddenly resurgent New York Yankees and their army of young prospects will look to stay hot in game two of a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Bally Sports Detroit in the Tigers market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. New York will send Clarke Schmidt (8-8, 4.56 ERA) to the mound, while Matt Manning (5-4, 3.62) gets the start for the Tigers.

Detroit is in the midst of yet another rebuilding year, but they’ve remained surprisingly competitive this year, and if you squint, you can see the outline of the next contending Tigers team. The trio of Riley Greene (currently on the IL), Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter are a big reason for that, forming a respectable heart of the order in support of promising young pitchers like Tarik Skubal, Reese Olson, Alex Faedo and Manning. Detroit swept the White Sox over the weekend to move to 63-75 on the year, just 1.5 back of the Guardians for second in the AL Central.

Maybe the Yankees’ Wild Card hopes aren’t dead after all? This recent hot streak has New York now just seven games back of a Wild Card spot at 69-69, and the play of several recently recalled prospects — notably outfielder Jasson Dominguez — is giving this team some reason for optimism for 2024 and beyond. The lineup is still reliant on inconsistent veterans like Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu, but it’s not unthinkable that this team could keep stacking wins with a favorable September schedule.

New York enters as the -170 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Detroit is a +142 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Tigers vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Matt Manning vs. Clarke Schmidt

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Yankees -170, Tigers +142

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can also stream the game via MLB.tv or the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need an MLB.tv subscription. If you don’t have an MLB.tv subscription to access the live stream, you can get a free trial to stream the game.