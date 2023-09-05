Giants vs. Cubs: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

TBS will host Tuesday’s matchup between the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs, with first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, and will air on NBC Sports Bay Area in the Giants market and Marquee Sports Network in the Cubs market. San Francisco will send opener Ryan Walker (4-2, 2.16) to the mound against Chicago righty Kyle Hendricks (5-7, 3.59).

After a Cinderella first half, the wheels have come off for the Giants of late, following a 12-15 August with four straight losses to open the month of September. San Francisco now finds itself on the outside of the NL Wild Card picture looking in, a game back of the Diamondbacks for the third and final spot. Their offense has been arguably the worst in baseball in the second half, while the smoke-and-mirrors act that worked so well to mask their lack of rotation depth has started to come back to bite them.

Chicago slumped a bit during the month of August themselves, but the Cubs have righted the ship of late with seven wins in their last 10 games to solidify their grip on the second Wild Card spot. Starting pitcher remains a question mark behind Hendricks and Justin Steele, but Javier Assad has done an admirable job filling in for the injured Marcus Stroman, and Chicago still has as deep a lineup as any team this side of the Braves — if they can find a way to all get going at the same time.

Chicago enters as -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while San Francisco is the +120 underdog. The run total is set at 10.5.

Giants vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Ryan Walker vs. Kyle Hendricks

First pitch: 7:40 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

Moneyline odds: Cubs -142, Giants +120

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.