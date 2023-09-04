2023 MLB power rankings: Braves make L.A. statement, AL remains wide open

We’ve officially hit September, which means the regular-season marathon has become a the sprint to the finish. Preseason expectations are out the window; gone are the days where teams and fans can preach patience over a long season. It’s now or never, and as the playoff picture seemingly shifts every hour, which makes this is a great opportunity to take stock of where things stand with a fresh batch of our MLB power rankings.

The big winner of the week was undoubtedly the Atlanta Braves who rolled into Los Angeles for a massive four-game set that looked like it would decide the top seed in the National League playoffs and promptly took three of four from the Dodgers on their home field. Those two teams remain the class of the senior circuit, while everything else is ... a bit of a morass. Sure, you have the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies — who just locked up for a tremendously entertaining series over the weekend, which the Brew Crew took two games to one — but the Cubs are really hurting for starting pitching depth right now, and seemingly no one else in the Wild Card picture can get it together for more than a few games at a time. (The Giants, Reds, Diamondbacks and Marlins are in a functional four-way tie for the third and final Wild Card spot. Where that will end up is anybody’s guess.)

The Junior Circuit, though, is just about the opposite. Sure, there isn’t much intrigue at the bottom of the Wild Card picture: The Blue Jays and Red Sox are really the only teams left that could crash the party, and Boston hasn’t been playing very inspired baseball of late. At the top, though, things are wide-open, with the Orioles remaining at cruising altitude but totally untested in October while the Rays have righted the ship. And then there’s the three-headed monster atop the AL West, with the Mariners, Rangers and Astros all separated by 1.5 games in the standings. While the road to the NL pennant almost assuredly runs through Atlanta and L.A., the AL has a bit of a power vacuum at the top — one that some dark horse (maybe even the Twins, loaded with starting pitching as they are) might fill with a magical couple of weeks in the fall.

2023 MLB power rankings: Week 24

Tier 1

1. Atlanta Braves

2. Baltimore Orioles

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

4. Tampa Bay Rays

The Braves laid down the gauntlet over the weekend, establishing themselves as the best offense — and the best team — in baseball. The Dodgers, meanwhile, still have some rotation questions to answer, although Bobby Miller appeared to take a big step forward in Sunday’s win. Julio Urias is still going to have to become far more reliable for this team to get through Atlanta.

The AL East, meanwhile, remains Baltimore’s to lose, with Grayson Rodriguez getting better and better with each start and the rest of the O’s rotation behind Kyle Bradish doing just enough on a daily basis. Whether that will be good enough in October remains to be seen, but it will likely be good enough to edge out a Tampa team that likely doesn’t have the firepower to make up for its myriad pitching injuries and snag the division over the season’s final weeks.

Tier 2

5. Seattle Mariners

6. Milwaukee Brewers

7. Houston Astros

8. Philadelphia Phillies

9. Texas Rangers

10. Toronto Blue Jays

Even though the Mariners cooled off a bit this past week — including dropping a series to the Mets over the weekend — I still believe in Seattle the most of any of the three AL West contenders, largely thanks to the solidity of Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby. Neither Texas nor Houston has that sort of stability in their starting rotations right now, and we’ve seen it cost them a lot of games of late. The Mariners’ lineup still makes me a little anxious, but Julio Rodriguez can cure a lot of ills.

Again: There’s a wide gap in the NL between the Braves and Dodgers and everyone else. It’s not hard to see either the Brewers or Phillies spoiling the seemingly inevitable Atlanta-L.A. NLCS — Milwaukee’s rotation triumvirate is going to be miserable to face in a postseason series — but every time Philly looks like it’s set to make a run, either their offense goes quiet or their lack of reliable pitching depth rears its ugly head.

Tier 3

11. Chicago Cubs

12. Minnesota Twins

13. Boston Red Sox

14. San Francisco Giants

15. Arizona Diamondbacks

16. Cincinnati Reds

17. Miami Marlins

File this tier under “potential playoff teams with glaring flaws that make it hard to consider them as inner-circle title contenders”. Chicago and Minnesota feel like the two teams closest to making that leap, albeit for different reasons: The Cubs have shown the ability to hit with anyone — if only for a week or so at a time — while no one is going to want to face this Twins rotation come October. (If the AL really is as wide-open as it seems, Twins are maybe the most intriguing sleeper in the whole league.) Alas, Cubs pitching and Minnesota’s offense have left a lot to be desired of late.

As for the NL Wild Card race, well, take your pick. All four of these teams feel pretty average, with Cincy and Miami bringing up the rear here due to their ugly run differentials as well as probably the two biggest weaknesses of anyone in this tier: The Reds’ beleaguered rotation — now missing three starters on the COVID IL — and the Marlins’ lineup.

Tier 4

18. New York Yankees

19. Cleveland Guardians

20. San Diego Padres

It feels like these teams are a bit too competitive still to really belong with the next tier, but it would be a massive surprise to see any of the three manage to sneak their way into the playoffs. The Yankees finally got some good vibes going in a sweep of the Astros in Houston over the weekend — a weekend in which Jasson Dominguez made his case for starting in New York’s outfield on Opening Day next year — while the Guardians are still within spitting distance of the Twins in the AL Central and just loaded up on former Angels, but neither of these teams have the horses to really make a move. (Losing Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove, meanwhile, felt like the final nail in San Diego’s coffin.)

Tier 5

21. Detroit Tigers

22. Los Angeles Angels

23. Pittsburgh Pirates

24. New York Mets

25. Washington Nationals

26. St. Louis Cardinals

We’ve now finally passed even the outer reaches of plausible contention, as the Angels’ shocking waiver dump last week means we’re no longer required to continue pretending that they’re still chasing a Wild Card spot. All of these teams are officially playing for 2024, with St. Louis likely the closest to contention next year — if they can figure out their starting rotation, which makes it a little surprising they didn’t make a claim for pending free agent Lucas Giolito. The Nationals, Tigers and Pirates have plenty of building blocks for the future that need playing time in September, while the Mets ... well, check on them in a few months.

Tier 6

27. Chicago White Sox

28. Colorado Rockies

29. Oakland Athletics

30. Kansas City Royals

Hey, after six wins in their last 10 games, the A’s are no longer in last! Granted, a lot of that came against the withered husk of the Angels roster, but Oakland will take what it can get right now. K.C. has cratered after a surprisingly frisky start to August, while the White Sox and Rockies remain arguably the two most dire situations in the entire sport given their sheer lack of direction.