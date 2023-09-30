Yankees vs. Royals: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

The New York Yankees (81-79) opened their final series of the season with a blowout loss against the Kansas City Royals (55-105). They’ll look to tie the series up on Saturday when they send Clarke Schmidt (9-9, 4.65 ERA) to the mound against Steven Cruz (0-0, 5.40). First pitch from Kauffman Stadium is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and the game will be available on the YES Network in the Yankees market and Bally Sports Kansas City in the Royals market.

New York is just playing out the string of a disappointing 2023 season, and Carlos Rodon’s disastrous outing on Friday doesn’t do a lot to create optimism for 2024. The Yankees have gotten some nice September contributions from young talent like Oswald Peraza, Austin Wells and the injured Jasson Dominguez, but we’re headed for an offseason full of tough questions in the Bronx.

The Royals have also been pesky of late, shelling Rodon on Friday night to snap their three-game losing streak. Kansas City is 6-4 in its last 10 games and have won three of their last four series — two of which came against the Astros. Bobby Witt Jr. leads a surprisingly okay offense — the Royals rank 14th in the league in wRC+ in September — although pitching still very much remains a question mark entering next season.

The Yankees are -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Royals are +114 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.5.

Yankees vs. Royals

Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Steven Cruz

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -135, Royals +114

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can also stream the game via MLB.tv or the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need an MLB.tv subscription. If you don’t have an MLB.tv subscription to access the live stream, you can get a free trial to stream the game.