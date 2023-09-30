Red Sox vs. Orioles: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. The O’s will send Kyle Gibson (15-9, 4.86 ERA) against Boston right-hander Kutter Crawford (6-8, 4.23).

Boston is playing out the string of a bitterly disappointing 2023 season, one that cost lead decision-maker Chaim Bloom his job earlier this month. The Red Sox’ rotation could never get healthy at the same time, while the lineup’s weak points have been exposed despite the efforts of Rafael Devers, Justin Turner and Triston Casas.

The O’s, meanwhile, are on cloud nine after wrapping up their first division title in nearly a decade earlier this week. With the top seed in the AL clinched, Baltimore is now just resting up ahead of their Division Series matchup, armed with a loaded lineup (Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, etc.) and a rotation anchored by Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez and John Means.

The Orioles are -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Red Sox are +110 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.