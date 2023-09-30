Rangers vs. Mariners: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. Texas gives the ball to lefty Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.28 ERA), while the Mariners counter with ace Luis Castillo (14-8, 3.20).

Texas entered the week in the driver’s seat in the AL West, but things are a bit dicier now after two straight losses in Seattle. The Rangers still need just one win to punch their ticket to the postseason, while their magic number for the division title is two over the Astros and one over the M’s.

Seattle, meanwhile, just refuses to die — they need to win out or get a ton of help from the D-backs against Houston to reach the postseason, but with two straight wins and Castillo on the mound, anything can happen.

The Mariners enter as -142 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rangers at +120. The run total is set at 7.5.

Rangers vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Luis Castillo

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Rangers local broadcast: N/A

Mariners local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Mariners -142, Rangers +120

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.