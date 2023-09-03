Phillies vs. Brewers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

Peacock will host Sunday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconson, and will also air on NBC Sports Philadelphia in the Phillies market and on Bally Sports Wisconsin in the Brewers market. Lefty Ranger Suarez (2-6, 3.88 ERA) will take the mound for the Phillies in his return from the IL, while Wade Miley (7-3, 3.17) will pitch for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has won each of the first two games of the series by identical 7-5 finals. They sit atop the NL Central with a 4.5-game lead over the Cubs, despite dropping two of three games to the North Siders in their most recent series. They had three sweeps to their names before that Cubs series, winning eight in a row over the Rangers, Twins, and Padres.

Philly is 16 games behind the Braves in the NL East, but are still in good shape for a Wild Card spot with the fourth-best record in the National League. Before heading to Milwaukee, the Phillies won their series against the Angels, Cardinals, and Giants.

The Phillies are -112 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Brewers coming in at -108. The total is set at 9.5.

Phillies vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Wade Miley

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Moneyline odds: Phillies -112, Brewers -108

To watch Sunday’s matchup, you’ll need to purchase a subscription to Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99/month. Peacock will offer free trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Peacock website or using the Peacock app.