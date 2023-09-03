Yankees vs. Astros: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros, with first pitch set for 7:10 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Michael King (3-5, 2.96) will take the mound for the Yankees, and Cristian Javier (9-2, 4.66 ERA) will pitch for the Astros.

The Yankees have won the first two games of the series, 6-2 and 5-4. They sit dead last in the AL East standings, though, with a 67-69 record so far this season. The Astros are just one game behind the Mariners in the AL West, and will be looking to secure the division title if possible as September marches on. They swept the Red Sox before heading into this series.

The Astros are -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees coming in at +120. The total is set at 8.5.

Yankees vs. Astros

Pitchers: Michael King vs. Cristian Javier

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Astros local broadcast: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Astros -142, Yankees +120

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.