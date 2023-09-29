Yankees vs. Royals: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

The New York Yankees (81-78) will conclude their regular season with a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals (54-105) that begins on Friday. First pitch from Kauffman Stadium is set for 8:10 p.m. ET, and the game will air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on Bally Sports Kansas City in the Royals market. Carlos Rodon (3-7, 5.74 ERA) gets the ball for New York in the series opener and will go against K.C. righty Jordan Lyles (5-17, 6.24).

New York is just playing out the string of a lost season, although they’ve played well enough of late — taking two of three from the Blue Jays in Toronto this week and showing some signs for optimism heading into 2024. Foremost among them: the play of young talent like catcher Austin Wells and infielder Oswald Peraza (not to mention injured outfielder Jasson Dominguez) as well as Rodon, who’s finally started to look like the guy the Yankees thought they were paying for last winter.

The Royals have also been pesky of late, though they’ve lost three in a row entering Friday’s contest. Kansas City is still 6-4 in its last 10 games and have won three of their last four series — two of which came against the Astros. Bobby Witt Jr. leads a surprisingly okay offense — the Royals rank 15th in the league in wRC+ in September — although pitching still very much remains a question mark entering next season.

New York enters as -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Kansas City is the +120 underdog. The run total is set at 9.5.

Yankees vs. Royals

Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Jordan Lyles

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -142, Royals +120

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can also stream the game via MLB.tv or the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need an MLB.tv subscription. If you don’t have an MLB.tv subscription to access the live stream, you can get a free trial to stream the game.