NL Wild Card update: Friday, Sept 29

It may no longer be the five-team logjam it was just a couple of weeks ago, but there’s still a ton to be decided in the white-knuckle NL Wild Card race as the 2023 MLB regular season comes to a close. The Phillies took care of business earlier this week, punching their ticket to the playoffs in walk-off fashion and salting away the top Wild Card spot. After that, though, chaos reigns. With just a few days remaining, here’s where things stand in the NL Wild Card picture on Friday, September 29.

NL Wild Card standings: Friday, September 29

1st Wild Card: Philadelphia Phillies — 89-70, +6.5 (clinched playoff berth)

2nd Wild Card: Arizona Diamondbacks — 84-75, +1.5

3rd Wild Card: Miami Marlins — 82-76, —

Chicago Cubs — 82-77, 0.5 GB

Cincinnati Reds — 81-78, 1.5 GB

Just when it seemed like things couldn’t get any more dire for Chicago after their heartbreaking come-from-ahead loss to the Braves on both Tuesday and Wednesday, two unearned runs made the difference in a 5-3 loss in the series finale on Thursday. Chicago is now officially on the outside looking in on the Wild Card picture, with three games to come in Milwaukee while Miami heads to Pittsburgh to close out the season. (Chicago also would lose the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Marlins.) There is an important caveat here, though: Rain suspended Miami’s game with the Mets on Thursday night right after the Fish took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth, meaning the Marlins will have to circle back and finish that game up on Monday afternoon if the standings require it.

The D-backs had a chance to really put their stamp on the second Wild Card but dropped the final game of their set against the White Sox on Wednesday afternoon. Arizona is still in good shape, though, a game up in the loss column on the Marlins, two games up on the Cubs and three games up on the Reds. They also have the head-to-head tiebreaker over Chicago, so if the Snakes win even just one game this weekend against the Astros, they’ll be in good shape — that would put them at 77 losses, which means they would at worst finish in a tie for the final Wild Card spot with the Cubs and advance based on winning the season series with Chicago. Get swept, though, and suddenly things get dicey, keeping both the Cubs and Reds (who are at 78 losses right now and hold the season-series tiebreaker over Arizona) in play.

Everyone’s forgotten about the Reds, but Cincy is still mathematically alive, sitting 1.5 games back of Miami and a game back of the Cubs (with the head-to-head tiebreak over Chicago to boot). A single loss will more or less eliminate them, but if they sweep the Cardinals in St. Louis, suddenly there’s a very real path here if Chicago stumbles in Milwaukee.