Yankees vs. Blue Jays: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

The Toronto Blue Jays (88-70) can move closer to securing a playoff spot with a win over the New York Yankees (80-78) on Wednesday in the final game of this three-game set. First pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 7:07 p.m. ET, and the game will air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on Sportsnet in the Blue Jays market. Luke Weaver (3-5, 6.47 ERA) takes the mound for the Yankees, while Chris Bassitt (15-8, 3.74) gets the ball for the Blue Jays.

The Yankees are relegated to playing spoiler in the season’s final weeks, though they’ve been able to do so reasonably well against the Diamondbacks and Blue Jays. The newest crop of Baby Bombers — Wells, Everson Pereira, Oswald Peraza, the injured Jasson Dominguez — have given the team some reasons for optimism heading into 2024, as has Carlos Rodon’s recent surge.

The Jays dropped a frustrating game on Tuesday, but they bounced back and remain in good shape in the AL Wild Card chase, with a 1.5-game lead on the second spot. Toronto has won seven of 10, with Kevin Gausman and Jose Berrios leading the rotation and Bo Bichette, Matt Chapman and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. getting healthy and hot at the right time.

Toronto enters as -180 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees at +150. The run total is set at 9.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Luke Weaver vs. Chris Bassitt

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -180, Yankees +150

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can also stream the game via MLB.tv or the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need an MLB.tv subscription. If you don’t have an MLB.tv subscription to access the live stream, you can get a free trial to stream the game.