Yankees vs. Blue Jays: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

After dropping Tuesday’s series opener, the Toronto Blue Jays (87-70) can move closer to securing a playoff spot with a win over the New York Yankees (80-77) on Wednesday. First pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 7:07 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video in the Yankees market and on Sportsnet in the Blue Jays market. Cy Young front-runner Gerrit Cole (14-4, 2.75 ERA) takes the mound for the Yankees, while Jose Berrios (11-11, 3.58) gets the ball for the Blue Jays.

The Yankees are relegated to playing spoiler in the season’s final week, though they were able to do that effectively in a dramatic win on Tuesday night. Austin Wells’ ninth-inning homer lifted New York to a win, and the newest crop of Baby Bombers — Wells, Everson Pereira, Oswald Peraza, the injured Jasson Dominguez — have given the team some reasons for optimism heading into 2024, as has Carlos Rodon’s recent surge.

The Jays dropped a frustrating game on Tuesday, but they remain in good shape in the AL Wild Card chase, with a 1.5-game lead on the second spot and their two closest competitors, the Astros and Mariners, busy beating each other up in Seattle. Toronto has still won seven of 10, with Kevin Gausman and Jose Berrios leading the rotation and Bo Bichette, Matt Chapman and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. getting healthy and hot at the right time.

Toronto enters as -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with New York at -105. The run total is set at 7.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Jose Berrios

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: Amazon Prime Video

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Live stream: Prime Video, Prime Video app, MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -115, Yankees -105

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can also stream the game via MLB.tv or the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need an MLB.tv subscription. If you don’t have an MLB.tv subscription to access the live stream, you can get a free trial to stream the game.

To watch Wednesday’s game in the Yankees market, you’ll need either a subscription to Amazon Prime or a subscription to Prime Video. An Amazon Prime subscription is available for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, while Prime Video is available as a standalone for $8.99 per month. Amazon will offer free Prime trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Prime Video website or using the Prime Video app.