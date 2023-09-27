AL Wild Card update: Wednesday, Sept 27

While the National League playoff picture has begun to sort itself out, things are still very much up in the air in the AL, where the Twins are the only team to have clinched their division thus far. The Orioles and the Rays remain in a battle for the East, while the AL West is a three-team war that will decide not only a division but will also likely shape the outcome of the Wild Card race.

If the season ended today, the Orioles and Rangers would earn division titles, though plenty can still change — especially in the West, where the top three teams still have several head-to-head matchups remaining. With just a few days left in the 2023 season, here’s where the AL Wild Card picture stands on Wednesday, September 27

AL Wild Card standings: Wednesday, September 27

1st Wild Card: Tampa Bay Rays — 96-62, +10.0 (clinched playoff spot)

2nd Wild Card: Toronto Blue Jays — 87-80, +1.5

3rd Wild Card: Houston Astros — 86-72, —

Seattle Mariners — 85-72, 0.5 GB

Kudos to Seattle, who had lost four in a row at the very worst possible time but bounced back to grab a desperately needed win over the Astros at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday night. If the Mariners are able to beat Framber Valdez on Wednesday night, they’ll find themselves back in control of the third and final Wild Card spot — just in time for a massive four-game set against the Rangers to close the season. Texas leads Houston and Seattle by three in the loss column; win against the Angels tonight, and they just need one win over the Mariners to wrap things up. Lose, and all of a sudden the division gets very interesting once again.

Outside of that, there isn’t a ton of drama, with the Red Sox and Yankees having been officially eliminated. New York is still intent on playing spoiler in Toronto, but the Jays remain in good shape to snag one of the two Wild Card spots still up for grabs — with a 1.5-game lead and a very friendly remaining schedule.