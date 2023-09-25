Diamondbacks vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

After rain in the tristate area interrupted things this weekend, the Arizona Diamondbacks (82-73) and New York Yankees (78-77) will wrap up their interleague series with a matinee at Yankee Stadium on Monday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air at DBacks.com/Watch in the D-backs market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. Arizona will send righty Merrill Kelly (12-7, 3.37 ERA) to the mound, while the Yankees counter with Clarke Schmidt (9-9, 4.65).

The D-backs took Sunday’s game behind six shutout innings from Zac Gallen, retaining their narrow hold on the second NL Wild Card spot. Arizona sits just a half-game ahead of the Cubs and 1.5 ahead of the Miami Marlins in their hunt for the postseason, with one more road series in Chicago against the White Sox before heading back home to wrap up the regular season against the Astros.

New York, meanwhile, finds itself playing for pride as they enter the final week of a disappointing 2023 campaign. Now it’s all about finding some glimmers of hope for next spring: Young players like Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza have acquitted themselves pretty well (not to mention the now-injured Jasson Dominguez), while Carlos Rodon has begun to pitch more like the player the Yankees thought they were getting last winter.

This one is nearly a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the D-backs at -115 and New York at -105. The run total is set at 7.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Clarke Schmidt

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks local broadcast: DBacks.com/Watch

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Diamondbacks -115, Yankees -105

