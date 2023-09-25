Who is leading the AL East? Predictions, playoff odds as season enters final week

Happy Monday everyone! The final week of September means we have reached the final week of the 2023 MLB regular season and come this time next Monday, the playoff picture will be crystal clear.

The Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays have stood atop the American League standings for a good chunk of the regular season, and their battle for the AL East division title will reach its conclusion this week. The two teams were briefly tied during their crucial four-game series last weekend before the O’s ended up taking the final two contests. With postseason berths already clinched, they will now make one final push for the division crown and subsequently, home-field advantage throughout the American League playoffs.

Below, we’ll take a look at the state of the AL East division race heading into the final week of the season.

MLB playoff picture: AL East standings

*Eliminated from division title contention

Baltimore holds a 2.5-game lead on Tampa Bay heading into the final week of the regular season and their magic number to officially clinch the AL East is at three. The Orioles were able to split its four-game series against the Guardians over the weekend while the Rays dropped two of three at home against the Blue Jays.

The O’s have already clinched the season series against the Rays and owning the tiebreaker brings them a step closer to wrapping this division up. They have a favorable path towards to do just that in the next few days as they are set to host a pair of last-place teams in the Nationals and Red Sox at Camden Yards. Meanwhile, the Rays will travel to Fenway Park for a two-game set against the Red Sox before closing the regular season against a Blue Jays team in could very well face in the Wild Card round just a few days later.

I’ll predict that Baltimore does finish the job and clinch the division this week. Even with bullpen issues that have to be addressed, the easy home schedule plays into the Orioles’ favor and they could cruise into the postseason with over 100 wins. Meanwhile, the Rays are incredibly banged up and with the top AL Wild Card spot already locked up, they may opt to give some of their starters as much rest as possible prior to the postseason.