AL Wild Card update: Monday, Sept 25

The AL playoff race is tight as we head into the final week of the regular MLB season. The Twins are the only team to have clinched their division thus far. The Orioles and the Rays are in a battle for the East, and the Rangers and Astros are just 2.5 games apart in the West.

If the season ended today, the Orioles and Rangers would earn division titles, though plenty can still change — especially in the West, where the top three teams still have several head-to-head matchups remaining. With just a few days left in the 2023 season, here’s where the AL Wild Card picture stands on Monday, September 25.

AL Wild Card standings: Monday, September 25

1st Wild Card: Tampa Bay Rays — 95-62, +9.5 (clinched playoff spot)

2nd Wild Card: Toronto Blue Jays — 87-69, +2.0

3rd Wild Card: Houston Astros — 85-71, —

Seattle Mariners — 84-71, 0.5 GB

New York Yankees — 78-77, 6.5 GB

This weekend could hardly have gone worse for the Seattle Mariners, as they were swept out of Arlington (and likely out of AL West contention) by the Texas Rangers. Seattle is still just 0.5 games behind the Astros for the final AL Wild Card spot, though, and to make it even more exciting, Houston and Seattle will face off in the first series of the week. The Rays take on the Red Sox this week before getting a shot at the Blue Jays, who are just 2.5 games ahead of the Mariners in the Wild Card race right now.

The Orioles face the Nationals and the Red Sox this week, both of whom have virtually no chance at a playoff berth. The Rangers will take on the Mariners at the end of the week as they attempt to hold onto their lead in the West.