Report: Rays set to call up top infield prospect Junior Caminero from Double-A

If you’re wondering how badly the Tampa Bay Rays would like to chase down an AL East title and the top overall seed in the American League playoffs, here’s your proof. Per Jeff Passan, Tampa is reportedly set to call up Junior Caminero, its top prospect and one of the most talented players in all of the Minor Leagues — despite the fact that Caminero is just 20 years old, and has yet to appear in a single game above Double-A.

BREAKING: The Tampa Bay Rays are calling up top infield prospect Junior Caminero, sources tell ESPN. Caminero, 20, will make the leap from AA, where he was hitting .309/.373/.548 with 20 HR in 314 ABs. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 22, 2023

“Meteoric” doesn’t begin to cover Caminero’s rise over the past 18 months or so. He came to the Rays as an afterthought; facing a roster crunch before the deadline to protect eligible prospects from the Rule 5 Draft, Tampa flipped high-Minors pitcher Tobias Myers to the Guardians in November 2021 for a six-figure international signing without hardly any stateside experience who was still mostly unknown to scouts. It didn’t take long for everyone to realize just how much of a steal the trade truly was.

All Caminero has done as a professional is hit; he slashed .299/.359/.505 with six homers and five steals in 27 games at A-ball after the trade to Tampa, earning the attention of scouts for the first time. This season, though, the infielder has gone supernova: Despite not turning 20 until July, Caminero has hit .324/.384/.591 across High-A and Double-A, with 31 homers and a walk rate under 20 percent. Put simply, he just keeps crushing the ball, and he just looks the part of a future superstar — look at this oppo power:

Junior Caminero goes oppo for HR #26 on the season! pic.twitter.com/Vq58atDank — Tampa Bay Rays Minor League Updates (@raysfarmreport) September 1, 2023

He’s gone from anonymous to consensus top-10 prospect in less than two years, and really, if you’re looking for a flaw here, you wind up just nit-picking. Caminero probably won’t wind up playing shortstop in the Majors, which does raise questions about his defensive home in Tampa — although Brandon Lowe’s injury opens second base in the near term. His swing decisions, pitch recognition, and bat-to-ball skills have improved as he’s climbed levels, but he does still chase a little more than you’d like and there are some swing-and-miss concerns.

Again, though: He just turned 20, and his performance relative to his age and the age of his competition is pretty pristine. Caminero’s ascendence has been so rapid that it almost invites skepticism — is there something everyone is missing amid all the hype? — but guys who hit the ball like this, this young, with the ability to stick in the infield, don’t come around too often.

Tampa enters its weekend series against the Blue Jays on Friday just 1.5 games behind the O’s for both the AL East and the No. 1 overall seed. But they’ve been middling at the plate of late, slashing just .236/.313/.411 as a team since the start of September — and with Lowe on the IL and Wander Franco very unlikely to play again this year, they suddenly found themselves in need of an impact bat in the middle of the infield. Caminero might have a bit of a learning curve against the best breaking stuff in the world, and there are probably holes in his swing we haven’t gotten to see yet amid his rocket-ship journey through the low Minors, but he’ll certainly help alleviate that problem. And who knows, he could swing a game or two and be the difference between Tampa settling for a Wild Card spot or getting a pass into the divisional round.