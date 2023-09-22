Diamondbacks vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

The Arizona Diamondbacks (81-72) look to continue their playoff push at the start of a three-game set with the New York Yankees (77-76) Friday night, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and will air on DBacks.com/Watch for Arizona fans and on YES Network in the Yankees’ market. Rookie Brandon Pfaadt (2-8, 5.86 ERA) will start for the D-Backs while Luke Weaver (2-5, 6.77) will step on the hill for the Yanks.

Arizona is riding high on a five-game win streak heading into this weekend series — and those five victories were critical, as they came against fellow NL Wild Card contenders in Chicago and San Francisco. The team was able to get the bats going in its quick, two-game series against the Giants, winning 8-4 on Tuesday and 7-1 on Wednesday. Arizona currently owns the second NL Wild Card spot, trailing Philadelphia by three games for the top spot while holding a two-game lead on both Chicago and Miami.

New York dropped its series against Toronto this week, losing the first two games before triumphing with a 5-3 victory in the finale on Wednesday. A Jake Bauers three-run homer in the bottom of the first set the table for the Bronx Bombers to avoid the sweep that night. Believe it or not, the Yankees are still technically alive in the AL Wild Card race, but their elimination number is down to only three games.

This game is almost a pick ‘em on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, with New York listed at -112 and Arizona at -108. The run total is set at 8.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Luke Weaver

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks local broadcast: DBacks.com/Watch

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Yankees -112, Diamondbacks -108

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.