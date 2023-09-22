Giants vs. Dodgers: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the San Francisco Giants (76-77) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-58), with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Lefty Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.82 ERA) will start for the Giants while fellow lefty Caleb Ferguson (7-3, 2.56) will open in what should be a bullpen night for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles was able to grab the series opener last night in a 7-2 victory. A J.D. Martinez sacrifice fly broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth and a pair of wild pitches the following inning allowed the Dodgers to pad their lead. They’d tack on two more insurance runs in the eighth to secure the comfortable win.

L.A.’s chances of hunting Atlanta down for home-field advantage is dwindling as the Braves’ magic number is now at six. Meanwhile, San Francisco remains three games back of the final Wild Card spot in the National League and are fortunate that Chicago, Miami, and Cincinnati have all lost their most recent games.

The Dodgers enter this game as a -166 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, making San Francisco the +140 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Giants vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Caleb Ferguson

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: N/A

Dodgers local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -166, Giants +140

To watch Friday’s Giants-Dodgers matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.