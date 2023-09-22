Mets vs. Phillies: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the New York Mets (71-82) and the Philadelphia Phillies (84-69), with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tylor Megill (8-8, 4.94 ERA) will get the start for the Mets and go up against Phillies righty Taijuan Walker (15-5, 4.40).

Heading into tonight, Philadelphia still maintains a three-game lead on Arizona for the top Wild Card spot in the National League. Meanwhile, the number for New York to be officially eliminated from postseason contention is now down to two.

Philadelphia took the opener of this four-game set with a 5-4 victory last night. With the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth, Nick Castellanos belted a solo shot to left-center field to put the Phils on top for good. That long ball came right after Mark Vientos launched a solo homer in the top of the sixth to tie the game for the Mets.

Philadelphia enters the game as a -162 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, making New York a +136 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Mets vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Tylor Megill vs. Taijuan Walker

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: N/A

Phillies local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Phillies -162, Mets +136

To watch Friday’s Mets-Phillies matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.