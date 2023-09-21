Mets vs. Phillies: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Thursday’s matchup between the New York Mets (71-81) and Philadelphia Phillies (83-69), with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It’ll be a battle of two lefties on the mound, as David Peterson (3-8, 5.22 ERA) gets the ball for the Mets and Philly counters with Ranger Suarez (3-6, 3.80).

The Mets are playing out the string of a lost season in the wake of their deadline fire sale, but they’ve actually remained somewhat competitive, with a 10-8 record so far in September. Peterson has been a big reason for that, as he’s pitched pretty well since being reinserted into New York’s rotation, while Pete Alonso continues to mash.

Philly took two of three in Atlanta earlier this week to retain their grip on the top NL Wild Card spot, which they lead by 2.5 games over the streaking Arizona Diamondbacks. They also got a great start from Aaron Nola, and the Phils will certainly need he and Zack Wheeler to pitch like aces if they hope to make another deep postseason run. Still, they’re just 5-5 over their last 10 games, as their pitching and hitting can’t seem to get on the same page at the same time.

The Phillies enter as -162 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with New York at +136. The run total is set at 8.5.

Mets vs. Phillies

Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Ranger Suarez

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Phillies -162, Mets +136

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.