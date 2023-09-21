Orioles vs. Guardians: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Thursday’s matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. It’ll be a battle of rookie righties on the mound, as Grayson Rodriguez (6-4, 4.53 ERA) goes for the O’s while Hunter Gaddis (2-1, 4.85) fills Tanner Bibee’s rotation spot for Cleveland. First pitch from Progressive Field is set for 7:15 p.m. ET.

The Orioles took two of three in impressive fashion against the Astros in Houston this week, moving one step closer to an AL East crown (and home-field throughout the American League playoffs). Baltimore leads the Rays in both of those races by 2.5 games with just over a week left to play in the season, and they hold the tiebreaker over Tampa after splitting a four-game set last weekend. Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish have emerged as a potent 1-2 atop the rotation, and with Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Cedric Mullins in tow, the O’s lineup is as deep as anyone’s they might face.

Cleveland, on the other hand, has lost three in a row and are now just a half-game ahead of the Detroit Tigers for second place in the AL Central as they play out the string of a disappointing season. Injuries have played a role in that, with Triston McKenzie and Shane Bieber both missing large chunks of the season, but so has a lackluster offense that hasn’t been able to provide much oomph despite the efforts of Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor.

Baltimore enters as -180 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Guardians at +150. The run total is set at 8.5.

Orioles vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs. Hunter Gaddis

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Orioles -180, Guardians +150

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.