Blue Jays vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

The Toronto Blue Jays (85-67) and the New York Yankees (76-76) meet for the final game of a three-game set on Thursday night, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY, and will air on Sportsnet in the Blue Jays’ market and on YES Network in the Yankees’ market. Jose Berrios (11-10, 3.49 ERA) will get the start for the Jays while Gerrit Cole (13-4, 2.81) will step on the hill for the Yanks.

Toronto is looking to complete a three-game sweep of the New York this evening, as well as capturing its sixth straight victory overall. The team came away with a 6-1 win last night, a game where they tacked on three additional runs in the ninth inning. The Blue Jays are currently clinging onto the second Wild Card spot in the American League and are a game up on both the Mariners and Rangers.

New York’s lone run in last night’s loss was a solo bomb by Austin Wells in the bottom of the ninth. Sitting eight games back in the Wild Card race, the Yankees are close to elimination with their number now down to three.

New York enters this game as a -135 moneyline favorite over at DraftKings Sportsbook, making Toronto a +114 underdog. The run total is set at 7.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Jose Berrios vs. Gerrit Cole

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Yankees -135, Blue Jays +114

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.