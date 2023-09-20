Blue Jays vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

The Toronto Blue Jays (84-67) and New York Yankees (76-75) meet in the second game of a three-game set at 7:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and air on Sportsnet in the Blue Jays market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. Toronto will start Kevin Gausman (11-9, 3.40 ERA), while New York counters with Michael King (4-6, 2.77).

Toronto picked up the victory on Tuesday, 7-1, for its fourth consecutive win. The top of the lineup was on fire as George Springer, Bo Bichette, and Craig Biggio went a combined 6-for-13 with four RBI. Springer launched his 20th home run while Bichette hit his 19th big fly of the year.

Clarke Schmidt got off to a slow start, allowing a leadoff home run to Springer. Gleyber Torres had an RBI double in the bottom of the inning to tie it back up. Schmidt left in the fifth after allowing four earned runs, which was too insurmountable for the Yankees lineup to overcome.

The Blue Jays are the -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Yankees are the +100 underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Michael King

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -120, Yankees +100

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can also stream the game via MLB.tv or the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need an MLB.tv subscription. If you don’t have an MLB.tv subscription to access the live stream, you can get a free trial to stream the game.