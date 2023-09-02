Yankees vs. Astros: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

The Houston Astros look to make it two in a row against the New York Yankees as these two AL rivals match up for the second game of a three-game set this weekend. First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and the game will air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on AT&T SportsNet Houston in the Astros market. Luis Severino (4-8, 6.64 ERA) looks to build on his best start of the year last time out, while Houston turns to rookie righty Hunter Brown (10-9, 4.47).

The Yankees took three out of four from the Tigers this week, but New York is still just playing out the string for the final month at 65-70 and out of sight of the third and final AL Wild Card spot. At this point, the team is just looking for positive signs for 2024: Top prospects Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells are making their long-awaited MLB debuts this weekend, and Severino has a chance to finish strong and maybe convince the Yankees to bring him back as he enters free agency this winter.

After sweeping the Red Sox at Fenway, Houston enters Saturday on a six-game winning streak and just a couple points of winning percentage back of the Mariners for the AL West lead. Brown has been as up-and-down as you’d expect of a rookie — and plenty of questions remain about the rest of this rotation, from the mercurial Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier to whether Justin Verlander can regain his Cy Young form — but with Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker and Jose Altuve rolling, Houston can still slug it out with anyone.

The Astros are -185 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Yankees are +154 underdogs. The total is set at 9.

Yankees vs. Astros

Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Hunter Brown

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Astros -185, Yankees +154

