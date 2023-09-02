Phillies vs. Brewers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET from Miller Park. Aaron Nola (12-8, 4.30 ERA) will take the mound for the visitors, while Milwaukee counters with righty Colin Rea (5-5, 5.11).

Don’t look now, but the Phillies are starting to look like the reigning NL champs at last. Philly closed August with eight wins in their last 11 games, including several dramatic rallies that had the same sort of team-of-destiny mojo the 2022 team had. Nola and Zack Wheeler are finally starting to pitch up to their billing, while Trea Turner and Bryce Harper have both gotten going to turn this lineup into the buzzsaw we expected it would be back in the spring. Rotation depth (and Craig Kimbrel) remain question marks, but no one wants to face this team in October, and they have a commanding grip on the first NL Wild Card spot.

Speaking of great Augusts: The Brewers went 17-9 for the month, including nine wins in a row at one point. They’ve cooled off a bit in recent days — last night’s comeback notwithstanding — and they enter tonight just 3.5 up on the Cubs in the NL Central, but this team is going to be a nightmare to face in a short series — largely thanks to Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta at the top of the rotation. If Christian Yelich and Co. can provide even a little bit of offense, Milwaukee could make a lot of noise.

The Phillies enter as -142 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Brewers at +120.

