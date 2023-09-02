Twins vs. Rangers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. It’ll be a battle of lefties on the mound, as veteran Dallas Keuchel goes for Minnesota against Rangers deadline acquisition Jordan Montgomery.

The Twins still hold a commanding five-game lead over the Guardians in the AL Central, but given how inconsistent Minnesota has been all year, there’s plenty of skepticism about this team’s ability to make noise come October. The rotation is as deep and dangerous as anyone’s, with Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan, Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda all capable of dominating in any given start, but the offense has failed to produce all year — especially marquee names like Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton.

Texas looked like AL favorites not too long ago, but at 27-25 record since the start of July — coupled with an injury-ravaged rotation and a disappearing offense — has thrown that into question. It’s also thrown into question their playoff positioning: The Rangers currently find themselves in third place in a tight three-way race to the finish in the AL West behind the surging Astros and Mariners. There’s still a ton of talent on this team, especially in their very deep lineup, but this team needs its stars to start hitting again — and for Montgomery and Max Scherzer to pitch like the stars they were acquired to be.

The Rangers enter as -198 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Minnesota at +164. The run total is set at 9.

Twins vs. Rangers

Pitchers: Dallas Keuchel vs. Jordan Montgomery

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: N/A

Rangers local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Rangers -198, Twins +164.

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App.