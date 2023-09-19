Blue Jays vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

AL Wild Card implications abound as the Toronto Blue Jays (83-67) travel south to kick off a three-game series with the New York Yankees (76-74) on Monday night, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and will air on Sportsnet in the Blue Jays market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. Toronto will start Yusei Kikuchi (9-6, 3.81 ERA), while New York counters with Clarke Schmidt (9-8, 4.56).

It has been a tale of two cities for Toronto over the last week. The Texas Rangers swept them in four games to begin the week, but then the Blue Jays swept the Boston Red Sox in a three-game weekend series. They outscored the Red Sox 10-5 over the weekend — including a couple of wild walk-offs — and will look to take that momentum into Monday’s series opener in the first of six games remaining this season against the Yankees.

New York is coming off a series win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. They won the first two games 7-5 and 6-3, respectively, before dropping Sunday’s series finale 3-2. Carlos Rodon allowed six hits and three earned runs while striking out 10 in 6.2 innings of work. After a DJ LeMahieu RBI double in the sixth and an Anthony Volpe solo shot in the top of the seventh, the game was tired, but New York wasn’t able to hold on for the win.

The Yankees are the -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blue Jays are the narrow -105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

