Dodgers clinch another NL West title with win over Mariners

It was supposed to be, if not a rebuilding year (this team doesn’t really do rebuilds, after all) than at least a step back, with Gavin Lux going down in Spring Training and Walker Buehler rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and Trea Turner and Cody Bellinger being replaced in the lineup by a pair of unproven rookies. And yet, after all that — plus a seemingly never-ending string of rotation turmoil — here the Los Angeles Dodgers are, kings of the NL West once again. L.A. wrapped up its 10th division title in 11 years late Saturday night, topping the Mariners in 10 innings.

In a lot of ways, this has been just another Dodgers season: They currently sit at 90-57, the second team in baseball (after the Braves wrapped up the East earlier this week) to clinch their division), with the third-best run differential in the league at +180. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have been a truly dynamic duo atop the batting order, likely to finish somewhere in the top three of NL MVP voting alongside Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. They’re second in runs scored and team OPS, and they still have Clayton Kershaw doing his thing every fifth day.

Still, for as good as they’ve been, this version of the Dodgers dynasty doesn’t feel quite as sure a thing as October looms. The offense remains excellent, but Los Angeles ranks a middling 15th in team ERA — and they have very real questions to answer about their rotation that will go a long way in deciding just how much they can actually push the powerhouse Braves in a potential NLCS matchup.

Kershaw’s numbers are in line with his reputation, but he’s clearly not 100% healthy right now, with recurring shoulder issues leading the team to keep him on a pitch count for the time being. Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May have been lost for the season due to injury. Buehler won’t be able to return this year, unable to get ramped up in time. It’s highly unlikely we see Julio Urias on a mound again after another domestic violence allegation, this one caught on video. The remaining options don’t inspire a ton of confidence: Lance Lynn leads the league in homers, while rookie Bobby Miller — who manager Dave Roberts has already said will start one of the first two games in the NLDS — has been inconsistent at times and has already set a new career high in innings pitched.

The Dodgers remain among the deepest and most talented teams in the Majors, of course; if anyone can find answers, it’s L.A., especially in the postseason, where regular off days make it easier to rely on your bullpen. Other parts of the team are going to have to compensate, though, and while Betts and Freeman are as reliable as you can get, the Dodgers will also need complementary stars like Will Smith and J.D. Martinez to bring their A-games to October if they hope to capture another World Series title.