Yankees vs. Pirates: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

The New York Yankees (76-73) will look for a clean sweep over the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-80) on Sunday, with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and will air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on AT&T SportsNet in the Pirates market. New York will send Carlos Rodon (3-5, 6.14 ERA) to the mound while reliever Colin Selby (2-1, 8.20) serves as an opener for Pittsburgh.

Six back in the loss column of a playoff spot with just 13 games left to play, the Yankees’ playoff hopes were realistically snuffed out weeks ago. Now New York is focused on building for 2024, giving playing time to young talent like Oswald Peraza, Everson Pereira and Austin Wells (not to mention top prospect Jasson Dominguez, who looked sensational before tearing his UCL earlier this week). Trying to build Rodon’s confidence ahead of 2024 is just about the only thing left to accomplish, though avoiding their first last-place finish since 1990 and their first losing record since 1992 wouldn’t hurt.

The Pirates also have their eyes on the future, with young prospects like Endy Rodriguez, Henry Davis, Liover Peguero and Quinn Priester getting significant run for Pittsburgh in the second half of the season. The Bucs have been surprisingly feisty, notching series wins over the Nationals and Brewers of late, but this team still feels a way’s away from contention barring several breakouts. (Getting injured phenom Oneil Cruz back next season will help, too.)

New York enters as the -120 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Pittsburgh at +100. The run total is set at 8.5.

Colin Selby

