Cubs vs. Diamondbacks: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Chicago will send rookie Jordan Wicks (3-0, 1.99 ERA) to the mound, while the D-backs counter with righty Ryne Nelson (7-8, 5.53).

The Cubs suffered yet another exasperating loss on Saturday night, and they now find themselves just a game up in the loss column for the second NL Wild Card spot — narrowly ahead of the D-backs/Giants/Marlins/Reds logjam and perilously close to missing out on the playoffs entirely. Wicks’ emergence has offered Chicago’s rotation a much-needed shot in the arm, but a star-studded lineup has been far more inconsistent than it should be and the bullpen has frittered away several close games.

Most expected the D-backs to fade away by now, but Arizona just keeps hanging around, deadlocked with the Reds for the final Wild Card spot (and ahead in the tiebreaker thanks to winning the season series with Cincy). The Snakes don’t have a ton in their rotation behind Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, but Nelson has been better of late, and that’s still quite the 1-2 punch — especially when you have Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Co. providing run support.

Chicago enters as -115 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the D-backs at -105. The run total is set at 9.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Jordan Wicks vs. Ryne Nelson

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: N/A

Diamondbacks local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Cubs -115, Diamondbacks -105

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.