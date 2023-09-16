Yankees vs. Pirates: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

The New York Yankees (75-73) will look to make it two in a row over the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-79) on Saturday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. ET. he game will take place at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and will also air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on AT&T SportsNet in the Pirates market. New York will send the recently acquired Luke Weaver (2-5, 6.77 ERA) to the mound against young Pittsburgh righty Luis Ortiz (4-4, 4.66).

Seven back in the loss column of a playoff spot with just 14 games left to play, the Yankees’ playoff hopes were realistically snuffed out weeks ago. Now New York is focused on building for 2024, giving playing time to young talent like Oswald Peraza, Everson Pereira and Austin Wells (not to mention top prospect Jasson Dominguez, who looked sensational before tearing his UCL earlier this week). Gerrit Cole’s push for his first career Cy Young Award is just about the only meaningful thing this team has left to play for in 2023, though avoiding their first last-place finish since 1990 and their first losing record since 1992 wouldn’t hurt.

The Pirates also have their eyes on the future, with young prospects like Endy Rodriguez, Henry Davis, Liover Peguero and Quinn Priester getting significant run for Pittsburgh in the second half of the season. The Bucs have been surprisingly feisty, winners of three of four and notching series wins over the Nationals and Brewers, but this team still feels a way’s away from contention barring several breakouts. (Getting injured phenom Oneil Cruz back next season will help, too.)

The Yankees are -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Pirates are +105 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

Yankees vs. Pirates

Pitchers: Wade Miley vs. Michael King

First pitch: 6:35 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Pirates local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -125, Pirates +105

