Yankees vs. Pirates: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Friday’s matchup between the New York Yankees (74-73) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-78), with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and will also air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on AT&T SportsNet in the Pirates market. Gerrit Cole (13-4, 2.79 ERA) looks to put the finishing touches on his AL Cy Young case for New York, while Pittsburgh gives the ball to righty Johan Oviedo (8-14, 4.34).

Eight back in the loss column of a playoff spot with just 15 games left to play, the Yankees’ playoff hopes were realistically snuffed out weeks ago. Now New York is focused on building for 2024, giving playing time to young talent like Oswald Peraza, Everson Pereira and Austin Wells (not to mention top prospect Jasson Dominguez, who looked sensational before tearing his UCL earlier this week). Cole’s push for his first career Cy Young Award is just about the only meaningful thing this team has left to play for in 2023, though avoiding their first last-place finish since 1990 and their first losing record since 1992 wouldn’t hurt.

The Pirates also have their eyes on the future, with young prospects like Endy Rodriguez, Henry Davis, Liover Peguero and Quinn Priester getting significant run for Pittsburgh in the second half of the season. The Bucs have been surprisingly feisty, winners of three in a row and six of 10 including series wins over the Nationals and Brewers, but this team still feels a way’s away from contention barring several breakouts. (Getting injured phenom Oneil Cruz back next season will help, too.)

The Yankees are -162 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Pirates are +136 underdogs. The total is set at 8.

Yankees vs. Pirates

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Johan Oviedo

First pitch: 6:35 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Pirates local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Yankees -162, Pirates +136

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.