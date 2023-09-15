Phillies vs. Cardinals: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies (79-67) and the St. Louis Cardinals (65-81), with first pitch set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.64 ERA) will step on the hill for the Phils and go up against Cards lefty Zack Thompson (5-5, 4.06).

Philadelphia has dropped four of its last five games heading into this series, but is still clinging onto the top NL Wild Card spot. The team just dropped three of four at home to the Braves in a series where the visitors officially clinched their six NL East title. A first-inning run was all the Phillies could whip up against Spencer Strider in a 4-1 loss on Wednesday.

St. Louis surprisingly took two of three off Baltimore this week and has staved off its first losing season since 2007 for at least one more game. After taking down the O’s 5-2 on Tuesday, the Cardinals blanked the AL East leaders 1-0 on Wednesday in the series finale. St. Louis currently sits 10 games out of the last NL Wild Card spot and is still technically alive in that race.

Philadelphia enters this one as a -142 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, making St. Louis the +120 underdog. The run total is set at 8.5.

Phillies vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Zack Thompson

First pitch: 8:15 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: N/A

Cardinals local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Phillies -142, Cardinals +120

To watch Friday’s Phillies-Cardinals matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.