Yankees vs. Red Sox: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Thursday’s matchup between the New York Yankees (73-73) and Boston Red Sox (74-72), with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET at Fenway Park in Boston. With the win in the first game of this Thursday doubleheader, Boston leapt back over New York for fourth in the AL East and is now seven games back of the Seattle Mariners for the third and final AL Wild Card spot. New York will send righty Clarke Schmidt (9-8, 4.54 ERA) to the mound, while the Red Sox will use reliever Nick Robertson (0-1, 6.06) as an opener ahead of what figures to be a bullpen game.

New York won both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader, but dropped the matinee on Thursday to fall eight back of Seattle — their playoff hopes have long since died. The Yankees offense remains moribund, especially against right-handed pitching, which puts far too much pressure on an overworked bullpen and a rotation that’s been thinned by injury (and the inconsistency of Luis Severino and Carlos Rodon).

The Red Sox avoided the possibility of a home sweep at the hands of their arch rivals, but this team is still 5-11 in its last 16 games — and just fired its lead baseball decision-maker, Chaim Bloom, earlier this afternoon. Tanner Houck provided a silver lining to what’s been a frustrating few weeks for Boston, firing six shutout innings while cracking 100 pitches for the first time in months. Trevor Story launched a three-run homer and top prospect Ceddanne Rafaela continued to look like a future star, giving the Red Sox some reasons for optimism with a ton of questions on the horizon this winter.

Yankees vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Nick Robertson

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: N/A

Red Sox local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -118, Yankees -102

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.