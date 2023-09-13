Yankees vs. Red Sox: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Wednesday’s matchup between the New York Yankees (73-72) and the Boston Red Sox (73-72) with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, and will also air on Amazon Prime Video in the Yankees market and on NESN in the Red Sox market. New York will start Clarke Schmidt (9-8, 4.54 ERA), while Boston counters with Tanner Houck (4-9, 5.28 ERA).

New York won both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader, which keeps them within seven games of the third Wild Card spot. Carlos Rodon gave up a solo shot early but then allowed only three other hits while striking out nine over five innings. The Yankees didn’t score until the fifth inning, but RBI from Estevan Florial, Austin Wells, Jake Bauers and Gleyber Torres helped secure the 4-1 win.

This is not where Boston wants to be as they try to make a playoff push. They are now 1-5 over their last six and 4-11 over their last 15 games. Kutter Crawford pitched well on Tuesday, but his pitch count got away from him as he threw 93 pitches in just 4.2 innings. It looked like it was going to be a good game for the Red Sox as Ceddanne Rafaela launched a solo shot in the bottom of the first, but Boston tallied only five more hits the rest of the game.

The Red Sox are the -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Yankees are the +110 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Yankees vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Tanner Houck

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: Amazon Prime Video

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -130, Yankees +110

To watch Wednesday’s game in the Yankees market, you’ll need either a subscription to Amazon Prime or a subscription to Prime Video. An Amazon Prime subscription is available for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, while Prime Video is available as a standalone for $8.99 per month. Amazon will offer free Prime trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Prime Video website or using the Prime Video app.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.