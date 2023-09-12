Mets reportedly hire David Stearns as new president of baseball operations

After nearly three years, Steve Cohen appears to have finally gotten his man. Per a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the New York Mets are set to name former Milwaukee Brewers exec David Stearns as the team’s new president of baseball operations:

The New York Mets are hiring David Stearns as president of baseball operations, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN.



A monumental addition to the organization, Stearns, 38, will take over officially once the regular season is over. The new era of the Mets begins soon. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 12, 2023

Stearns, 38, has been the apple of Cohen’s eye more or less since Cohen became majority owner of the Mets in November of 2020. New York tried to interview Stearns — a New York native who grew up a fan of the team — for their top baseball ops job at the end of the 2021 season, but Milwaukee denied the request. In the meantime, the Mets have leaned on four different executives to lead their baseball ops department during Cohen’s ownership, including Sandy Alderson, Jared Porter, Zack Scott and current GM Billy Eppler. None of them, however, felt like more than a placeholder for the person Cohen really wanted as the undisputed top baseball exec — a person widely assumed to be Stearns. The speculation only got louder when Stearns announced that he was stepping away from a day-to-day role with the Brewers last winter, citing a need to take a break and resolving to spend the final year of his contract as an informal advisor to owner Mark Attanasio.

The terms of that contract allowed Stearns to begin speaking with other teams following this year’s trade deadline, and Cohen seemingly wasted little time landing his man. According to Passan, current Mets GM Billy Eppler — who guided the team through a shocking fire sale last month — will remain as Stearns’ No. 2.

Stearns began his front-office career as an intern with, ironically enough, the Omar Minaya-era Mets. He went on to serve in Cleveland’s front office before landing a role, at just 27 years old, as assistant GM under Jeff Luhnow with the Astros. By the end of the 2015 season, Houston’s rapid rebuild landed Stearns the head job with Milwaukee, where he turned a 68-win team into a division champion in just three years’ time. The Brewers reached the playoffs in four straight years from 2018 to 2021, and they’re in good shape to get back to October this season — with a roster largely assembled by Stearns — with a three-game lead in the NL Central entering play on Tuesday.

Among Stearns’ specific accomplishments with Milwaukee: hiring Craig Counsell as manager, swinging the trade for Christian Yelich (who went on to win NL MVP honors in his first season as a Brewer), drafting Corbin Burnes and acquiring Freddy Peralta. He finished second in NL Executive of the Year voting back in 2018.