Yankees vs. Red Sox: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

TBS will host the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader between the New York Yankees (71-72) and the Boston Red Sox (73-70), with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts and will air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and NESN in the Red Sox market. New York will start southpaw Carlos Rodon (2-5, 6.60 ERA), while Boston counters with Kutter Crawford (6-7, 4.36 ERA).

New York dropped two of three against the Milwaukee Brewers last weekend. The lone win came on Sunday, but it took 13 innings to earn. The game went into extras tied at 0-0. New York survived in the 11th, thanks to an RBI double by Oswaldo Cabrera. Giancarlo Stanton launched a two-run home run in the 12th and Kyle Higashioka knocked a walkoff double in the 13th.

Boston had lost four games in a row before picking up a much-needed win on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles. They have scored at least seven runs in back-to-back games. Boston was down 3-0 heading into the third inning but scored seven unanswered runs. The game was capped by rookie Triston Casas launching his 24th home run of the season, scoring three in the process.

Yankees vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Kutter Crawford

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -125, Yankees +105

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.