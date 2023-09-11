2023 MLB power rankings: Braves punch their ticket, more shakeup in the AL West

We’re now well into September, which means the regular-season marathon has become a the sprint to the finish. Preseason expectations are out the window; gone are the days where teams and fans can preach patience over a long season. It’s now or never, and as the playoff picture seemingly shifts every hour, which makes this is a great opportunity to take stock of where things stand with a fresh batch of our MLB power rankings.

The Braves continued their march through the NL, becoming the first team to punch their ticket to the postseason with Sunday’s 5-2 win over the Pirates. The division could be next with four games in Philly this week, and Atlanta also has a stranglehold on the top overall seed. Beyond that, chaos continued to reign, with the Marlins getting off the deck and ripping off eight wins in their last 10 games to get right back on the doorstep of a Wild Card berth. The Phillies cooled off a bit after a rollicking start to this second half, while the Brewers and Cubs remains tantalizing and yet incomplete.

The AL, meanwhile, saw yet more shakeup, with the Astros the latest team to take their turn atop the West standings (thanks in large part to the Mariners and Rangers continuing to slide). The Twins finally seem ready to stop playing with their food and put Cleveland to bed in the AL Central, while the Orioles and Rays look postseason-ready — and could be joined by a third AL East squad, as the Blue Jays have taken advantage of a soft couple weeks of scheduling to rack up wins and grab hold of a Wild Card spot (for now).

2023 MLB power rankings: Week 25

Tier 1

1. Atlanta Braves

2. Baltimore Orioles

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

Another week in which these three feel like the teams that need the fewest things to go right in order to make a World Series run — especially with John Means returning from Tommy John and potentially providing a boost to Baltimore’s rotation, still a little ragged with Jack Flaherty turning into a pumpkin. Atlanta and Los Angeles have rotation questions of their own, of course, although it remains to be seen whether anyone else in the National League — the Brewers and their three-headed pitching monster, maybe? — can keep them off the scoreboard enough for it to really matter until they collide in the NLCS. The Dodgers have a ton of questions around what their NLDS pitching staff will look like, with Walker Buehler no longer an option, Clayton Kershaw’s health an open question and their bevy of rookies all hitting innings limits.

Tier 2

4. Tampa Bay Rays

5. Houston Astros

6. Milwaukee Brewers

7. Toronto Blue Jays

8. Philadelphia Phillies

Outside of the big three, the teams that feel the sturdiest as we near October. Although to be honest, I’m still a bit leery of the Blue Jays; we watched this team get stuck in neutral for the first 4-5 months of the year, and it’s hard not to feel like their recent form — eight wins in their last 10, sole possession of the second AL Wild Card spot — is a bit of fool’s gold stemming from an exceedingly friendly schedule. The lineup remains inconsistent and banged up, while the pitching staff is relying an awful lot on Yusei Kikuchi and post-Tommy John Hyun-Jin Ryu.

I’m also a bit nervous about the Phillies’ recent form, but their talent and track record were too significant for me to bump them down a peg despite dropping two of three to the Marlins over the weekend. The Rays, Astros and Brewers, meanwhile, have the most compelling World Series cases of anyone outside the top trio; Tampa’s rotation has been decimated but they remain deep with talented players, the Astros cast a long October shadow even amid pitching questions of their own and no one wants Milwaukee in a short series.

Tier 3

9. Seattle Mariners

10. Chicago Cubs

11. Minnesota Twins

12. Texas Rangers

All of these teams could plausibly be in the tier above — and in fact have been not too long ago — but recent play has them caught in between the inner and outer circle of contention. I’m still a believer in the Mariners, who have the horses in the rotation and the star power of Julio Rodriguez to do damage in the playoffs. We’ve seen what this Cubs team can do when it gets clicking, while the Twins really might be able to pitch their way to an ALCS even if the real Carlos Correa never shows up. Shockingly, the Rangers are the team I’m least sure of here; while Minnesota at least has its rotation to fall back on, I’m not sure what Texas’ identity is right now, with a pitching staff that’s reeling due to injuries and ineffectiveness and a lineup missing Adolis Garcia that no longer seems to be able to keep up.

Tier 4

13. Arizona Diamondbacks

14. Miami Marlins

15. Boston Red Sox

16. San Francisco Giants

17. Cincinnati Reds

Ah, the great and indecipherable Wild Card morass. Honestly, your guess is as good as mine as to which of these teams — particularly among the NL quartet — is going to emerge here over the season’s final weeks, but the D-backs’ one-two punch of Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly give them the edge. (Not to mention the fact that Corbin Carroll might already be the best position player on any of these rosters.) The Giants and Reds pitching situations have them at the bottom of the tier for me, while 50 different people could give you 50 different conclusions as to just how dangerous the Red Sox actually are — if their pitching can start cooperating again, which it certainly hasn’t of late.

Tier 5

18. New York Yankees

19. San Diego Padres

20. Los Angeles Angels

21. Detroit Tigers

22. Cleveland Guardians

23. New York Mets

24. Pittsburgh Pirates

25. St. Louis Cardinals

26. Washington Nationals

Could I make distinctions between some of these teams? Sure. Do I have any interest in doing so? Absolutely not. We’ve now arrived at the non-contenders portion of the program, with the fork officially being stuck into the Yankees — who enjoyed some good vibes for about 24 hours before losing three of four and losing Jasson Dominguez to a torn UCL — and Padres. The Guardians’ grand waiver experiment blew up in their faces — it turns out yet another change of scenery was not what Lucas Giolito needed — while the Tigers, Guardians, Mets and Pirates have all turned these last few weeks over to their intriguing young prospects in hopes of rebounding in 2024.

Tier 6

27. Chicago White Sox

28. Colorado Rockies

29. Oakland Athletics

30. Kansas City Royals

This tier remains unchanged from last week, as the A’s continue to finish this season at merely “bad” rather than “historically, super-duper bad”. (Speaking of historically, super-duper bad: the Rockies.)